Nawazuddin Siddiqui Charged Only Rs 1 for Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das and Rasika Dugal talk about Manto, which is a biopic on writer Saadat Hasan Manto. The movie also stars Rishi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Ranvir Shorey, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal and Gurdas Maan among others.