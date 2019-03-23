MS Dhoni is a very good storyteller: Kabir Khan

Entertainment Video
377 Ab Normal team share why the film is important
377 Ab Normal director Faruk Kabir along with actors Maanvi Gagroo, Sid Makkar and Paras Tomar sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. They shared why the web film revolving around the abolition of Section 377 is relevant.
Kangana Ranaut Movies: Seven Times the ‘Queen’ Proved that She Rules
Just like the bold characters she plays in the movies, Kangana Ranaut's sartorial choices too are power-packed, futuristic and fierce. As the actor turns a year older on March 23, here's wishing the 'Queen' a very happy birthday.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Audience Review
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, hit screens on March 21 on the occasion of Holi. Here's what the audience said after watching Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.
Kesari Audience Review
Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra, released on Holi this week. Here's what the audience said after watching Kesari.
Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan turn action stars for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Bollywood actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan talk about Vasan Bala directorial Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The Ronnie Screwvala production, also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar, will hit screens on March 21.
Delhi Crime decoded by Richie Mehta and Shefali Shah
Director Richie Mehta and Shefali Shah talk about Netflix's true-crime anthology series Delhi Crime. The first season, based on the Delhi Police's investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang-rape, will begin streaming on Netflix from March 22.
Lesser known facts about Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today. After entering films with 2012 campus drama Student of the Year, Alia has delivered hits like Highway, Raazi and Gully Boy. Here are some little known facts about the Bollywood actor.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals what is special about Mere Pyare Prime Minister
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra takes us through the bylanes of Mumbai slums, revealing how the issues of people living there formed the crux of his latest film Mere Pyare Prime Minister.
I was told not to act in Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his upcoming film Photograph. Directed by Ritesh Batra, the romantic drama, also starring Sanya Malhotra, will hit screens on March 15.
Inside Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding
We take you inside the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash tied the knot with Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka on March 9.
Zoya Akhtar reveals the inspiration behind Made in Heaven
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra and Alankrita Shrivastava talk about Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven, which stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Vinay Pathak and Suchitra Pillai among others.
I don’t go looking for films with a female protagonist: Badla actor Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu talks about her latest release Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla, which hit screens on March 8, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul.
Captain Marvel: Audience Review
Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel is the first female-led film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Clark Gregg, Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou among others. Here's what the audience said after watching Captain Marvel
Badla: Audience Review
Sujoy Ghosh's whodunnit drama Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, is an official remake of Spanish hit An Invisible Guest. Here's what the audience said after watching crime thriller Badla.
Sonchiriya: Audience Review
Abhishek Chaubey's dacoit drama Sonchiriya stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey. Here's what the audience said after watching Sonchiriya.
Luka Chuppi: Audience Review
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have come together for the first time on the silver screen for Laxman Utekar's rom-com Luka Chuppi. The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.
You can watch Luka Chuppi with family: Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Dinesh Vijan talk about their upcoming film Luka Chuppi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film, which revolves around a live-in relationship. Luka Chuppi will hit screens on March 1.
