Updated: June 25, 2018 2:44:19 pm

Mithila Palkar is set to appear in the third season of her web show Girl in the City. The actor who will also make her Bollywood debut this year opposite Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan in Karwaan, had an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. In this video, Mithila talks about how she juggles between different mediums, her debut film and what it is to live in a city like Mumbai.