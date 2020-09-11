I liked the simplicity of Cargo: Shweta Tripathi
I am not a rap artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Shubhra Gupta revisits Rangeela
Nani is a terrific actor: Sudheer Babu
V is a unique mainstream film: Nani
Maniyarayile Ashokan reminded me of my first film Second Show: Dulquer Salmaan
JL50 is a high concept Web series: Abhay Deol
C U Soon is not a lockdown film: Mahesh Narayanan
I’m here because I have nowhere else to go: Fahadh Faasil
How Manipur’s Battlefield Diggers are unearthing stories from World War II
How Parliament's Monsoon Session will function during Covid
Mcleoadganj's 160 years old iconic Nowrojee & Son to shut shop