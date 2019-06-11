Making a remake with the same director is very challenging: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor

Entertainment Video
Game Over is a one of a kind home invasion thriller: Taapsee Pannu
Actress Taapsee Pannu talks about home invasion thriller Game Over. She also shares five reasons to watch Game Over. Directed by Ashwin Saravana, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 14.
Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke get candid about Medically Yourrs
The stars of ALTBalaji show Medically Yourrs, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke talk about the lead characters, their chemistry and the issue they aim to raise with their show which is based on the life of medical students.
Bharat: Audience Review
Bharat marks Salman Khan's third outing with director Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. An adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni.
Cast of Bharat Tells Us Why It’s A Must Watch Film | Salman Khan | Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif, director Ali Abbas Zafar and Sunil Grover talk about the reasons why the audience must watch Bharat. The film, also starring Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff, will hit screens on June 5.
Confirm or Deny with Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover, who will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, plays a round of Confirm or Deny. Sunil also talks about his role in Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff.
Confirm or Deny with Katrina Kaif
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif talks about Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. She also reacts to news headlines. Bharat, also starring Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff, will hit screens on June 5.
Salman Khan is a great person: Bharat actor Disha Patani
Bollywood actor Disha Patani talks about sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others.
Research for Bharat was challenging: Ali Abbas Zafar
Director Ali Abbas Zafar talks about Salman Khan starrer Bharat. A remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni among others.
Avoid the World Cup if you must, but don’t miss Hostages: Tisca Chopra
Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy talk about their web series Hostages. Directed by ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Hostages will stream on Hotstar.
PM Narendra Modi Audience Review
PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film releases a day after BJP's big win in the Lok Sabha elections. Here's what the audience said after watching the biopic.
India’s Most Wanted: Audience Review
Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted is based on true events. Here's what the audience said after watching India's Most Wanted.
India’s Most Wanted: When Arjun Kapoor met Intelligence Bureau officers
Arjun Kapoor talks about his preparation to play an Intelligence Bureau officer in India's Most Wanted. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the spy thriller also stars Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth Alexander and Shantilal Mukherjee among others.
Narendra Modi biopic celebrates desh bhakti: Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi talks about the biopic PM Narendra Modi. Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi chronicles the life of Narendra Modi, from his childhood days to him becoming the Prime Minister of India.
Aladdin Movie: Aladdin Cast Takes us Through the Making of the Fantasy Film
It has been 27 years since Disney released the animation Aladdin to the thrill of audiences around the world. The cast of upcoming fantasy film Aladdin takes us through its making.
De De Pyaar De Audience Review
De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, released on May 17. The film is a love triangle where an older man (Devgn) falls in love with a much younger woman (Singh), while also dealing with his ex-wife (Tabu).
Cannes 2019: Bollywood Divas and their Riveting Looks at the Film Festival
It has been indeed a very hectic time for our Bollywood divas, who checked into the French Riviera for their Cannes 2019 appearances. Watch Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut turning heads at the film festival.
Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: How a Popular TV Series Helped Him Get a Job
Vicky Kaushal turns 31 today. In an exclusive interview with the indianexpress.com, he tells us how he played out a sequence from popular TV series Prison Break during his first job interview.
Nirma is different from all the characters I have played so far: Mithila Palkar
Bollywood actors Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol talk about Netflix’s first Indian original film Chopsticks. Directed by Sachin Yardi, Chopsticks, also starring Vijay Raaz, will begin streaming on Netflix from May 31.
Doris Day dead at 97
Doris Day, the singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and '60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history, has died. She was 97.
Advertising