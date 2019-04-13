Laakhon Mein Ek is about an ordinary person fighting against extraordinary odds: Biswa Kalyan Rath Creator Biswa Kalyan Rath and actor Shweta Tripathi talk about the second season of Amazon Prime Video show Laakhon Mein Ek. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, the web series also stars Sandeep Mehta and Milind Joshi.

