Kunal Kemmu turns super-sleuth in Abhay

Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Meets Up for Sweet-Tooth Conversations
Chef Ranveer Brar takes you through his journey of discovering the Thandai Badam, Kesar Pista Badam and Rose Badam flavors, why these flavors are so relatable to Indians and what emotions/ memories do they evoke.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Audience Review
Sonam Kapoor,Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga explores the subject of same-sex love. The film promises to be the 'unexpected romance of the year'. Here's what the audience had to say after watching it
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is an important film: Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor talks about her latest film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the romantic drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra.
We have real heroes in the new season of Roadies: Rannvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh talk about the upcoming seasons of adventure reality show Roadies. MTV Roadies: Real Heroes will start airing from February 10.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is not just about pushing a message: Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and Shelly Chopra Dhar talk about their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Regina Cassandra among others, hits screens on February 1.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao share their slam book secrets
What does Nawazuddin Siddiqui consider as his first big achievement? What will Amrita Rao do if she becomes the President of India? Find out their answers here.
Audience Review: Thackeray and Manikarnika
While Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is based on the life of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Laxmi Bai in the biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Check out what the audience said after watching the films.
Thackeray presents all facets of Bal Thackeray: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao talk about their upcoming film Thackeray. The biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will hit screens on January 25.
Kangana Ranaut has done a fabulous job in Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande talks about her debut Bollywood film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also heaps praise on co-star and director Kangana Ranaut. The biopic on Rani of Jhansi will hit screens on January 25.
Sissy men don’t like fierce women: Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also reminisces about her journey in the Hindi film industry. The biopic on Rani of Jhansi will hit screens on January 25.
Food Conversations with Varun Thakur
In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Varun Thakur tells us what his favourite comfort food is! He also tells us how the comedy scene has grown in India in the last 7 years and his parents being his inspiration.
Prakash Jha teaches Bhojpuri to Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi, who plays a conman in Prakash Jha's production venture Fraud Saiyaan, reveals why he loves his character, Bhola Prasad. Arshad also tries to recreate Bollywood dialogues in Bhojpuri.
Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: Here are 7 soul-stirring shayaris by him
“Pen is mightier than sword.” If there is one man in Bollywood who has justified this phrase, but in his very own manner, it has to be Javed Akhtar. Here are seven soul-stirrig shayaris by the man himself.
Ajith’s Viswasam gives tough competition to Rajinikanth’s Petta
Here is a look at how Rajinikanth's Petta, Ajith's Viswasam, Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister are faring at the box office
Emraan Hashmi on sexual misconduct allegations against Soumik Sen: Nothing happened on Why Cheat India sets
Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary talk about upcoming film Why Cheat India. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film exposes the country’s faulty education system.
Most anticipated Bollywood movies of 2019
From Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Kalank to Gully Boy and Student of the Year 2, here is a quick look at movies you shouldn’t miss in 2019.
Dipika and Shoaib: Battalion 609 is not competing with Uri
Shoaib Ibrahim is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Battalion 609. His wife Dipika , who won BB12, joins him for an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com
The Accidental Prime Minister: Audience Review
The Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. The film chronicles the time when Manmohan Singh served as the Prime Minister. Here's what the audience had to say after watching it.
Uri The Surgical Strike: Audience Review
The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam is based on the 2016 surgical strikes carried out by India across the Line of Control.
