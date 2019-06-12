Khamoshi will keep you on the edge of your seat: Tamannaah Bhatia Actress Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her Bollywood film Khamoshi. Directed by Chakri Toleti, the thriller, also starring Prabhudheva, Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Murali Sharma among others, will hit screens on June 14.

