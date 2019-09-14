KBC 11 gets its first crorepati | Sanoj Raj kbc

Entertainment Video
Dream Girl: Audience Review
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, comedy film Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Vijay Raaz. Here's what the audience had to say after watching it.
Dream Girl gave me scope to go over the top: Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha talk about Bollywood comedy-drama Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the Ekta Kapoor production also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee among others.
Mission Over Mars is different from Mission Mangal: Mona Singh
Mona Singh, Ankur Rathee and Palomi Ghosh talk about ALTBalaji series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars. The Ekta Kapoor production revolves around female scientists behind India's Mars Orbiter Mission.
I felt I was watching a 3D film: Akshaye Khanna on Section 375
Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat talk about Bollywood courtroom drama Section 375. The film is helmed by B.A. Pass director Ajay Bahl.
I have struggled a lot: Pehlwaan actor Sudeep
Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh talk about sports drama Pehlwaan. Directed by S. Krishna, the movie also stars Suniel Shetty, Sushant Singh and Kabir Duhan Singh.
Chhichhore: Audience Review
After Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is back with college drama Chhichhore. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty. Here's the audience's review.
Deepika Padukone turns showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 33 year celebrations
The fashion extravaganza was attended by various celebrities incuding Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Asha Parekh and Sussanne Khan.
Chhichhore is one of the finest scripts I have read: Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput, Nitesh Tiwari, Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma and Tushar Pandey talk about Bollywood comedy-drama Chhichhore. The Sajid Nadiadwala production also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saharsh Shukla.
Inside TV actors’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Arjun Bijlani, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Malik, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sharad Malhotra, Kanchi Singh, Aneri Vajani and Shivangi Joshi among others welcome Lord Ganesha home.
Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
On Monday night, the Ambanis threw a big bash to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here's everyone who attended the celebration.
Skulls and Roses: Raghu Ram promises a reality show like never before
In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, hosts Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman reveal what's unique about reality show Skulls and Roses. The original series Skulls and Roses is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Saaho: Audience Review
Prabhas is back on the silver screen after a gap of two years. The actor plays an undercover cop in Sujeeth directorial Saaho. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar.
Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic take up Bollywood Whisper Challenge
Nach Baliye 9 jodi Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic participate in the Bollywood Whisper Challenge. Nach Baliye 9 airs every Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm on Star Plus.
I am a very greedy actor: Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi talk about T-Series' new single Pachtaoge. Vicky also reveals his plans post his National Award win.
Baahubali is a beautiful part of my life: Saaho actor Prabhas
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor talk about multilingual action-thriller Saaho. Prabhas also opens up about the comparison between Baahubali and Saaho.
The original singer should croon the recreated version: Malkit Singh
Singer Malkit Singh talks about his collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh, the making of Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and recreations in Bollywood.
Ace of Space 2: Vikas Gupta responds to fan tweets and trolls
Ace of Space 2 is all set to hit screens from August 24. Mastermind Vikas Gupta will once again be seen as the host of the captive reality show. In an exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Vikas Gupta responds to tweets from fans and even trolls.
Sacred Games 2: Story and Significance of Logos and Mandalas
In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Plexus team, along with Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover talk about the making and story behind the logos and mandalas for Netflix original series Sacred Games 2.
Splitsvilla X2 has a diverse bunch of contestants: Sunny Leone
Splitsvilla X2 hosts and mentors Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha talk about the new season, science in love and what they learnt from the contestants. The duo also give their take on the kind of people on dating apps.
Advertising