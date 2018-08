Jolly LLB 2 trailer: Can Akshay Kumar film match up to Jolly LLB?

As Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi-starrer Jolly LLB 2 landed on Monday, the big question was will it have the same wit and quaint charm of its prequel. While it delivers on some parameters, the focus on song and dance takes away some depth from the trailer. And there is Salman Khan in it too.