Jabriya Jodi is as desi, larger-than-life and filmy as it gets: Parineeti Chopra Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra talk about romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi. The Prashant Singh directorial, which presents an interesting take on Pakadwa Vivaah (groom kidnapping), will hit screens on August 9.

