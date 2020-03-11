It was a magical experience working with Irrfan Khan: Radhika Madan

Actors Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal talk about working with Irrfan Khan in Bollywood film Angrezi Medium. The Homi Adajania directorial, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Ranvir Shorey, will hit screens on March 13.