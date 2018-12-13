Isha Ambani Wedding: SRK, Rajinikant, Pranab Mukherjee, Hillary Clinton Among the Attendees

Entertainment Video
Zero: Audience Review
Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif hit theaters today. Here's what the audience had to say after watching Zero.
Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana becomes the first finalist
Former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana is the first finalist of Bigg Boss 12. She won the Ticket To Finale task after defeating Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur.
Shah Rukh Khan makes sure his female co-stars shine: Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif reveals she was pushed into the journey of Zero but once into it, she had a blast creating Babita Kumari with director Aanand Rai. She also talks about the life of a star and why working with Shah Rukh Khan is an empowering experience.
Zero: How well do Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma know each other?
Amid promotions for the upcoming film Zero, we caught up with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma for a candid chat. Watch them also indulge in some fun games.
Yash: Excited about KGF releasing in multiple languages
Kannada's most expensive film KGF starring Yash is all set to release on December 21. The superstar in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared more about KGF and why it needed to be released in multiple languages.
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma Up Close: ‘Zero is about Celebrating Your Incompleteness’
Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma were in Delhi recently to promote their upcoming film Zero. In an interview with indianexpress.com, SRK said the film aims at sending out a positive message to everyone to make them feel good about their 'uniqueness'.
Rohit Suchanti describes Bigg Boss 12 contestants in movie titles
The BB12 Weekend Ka Vaar on Dec. 16 saw Rohit getting evicted. Along with Rohit, Somi Khan and Karanvir Bohra were nominated. In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com Rohit talks about his journey and describes the housemates in movie titles.
Bigg Boss 12: Shah Rukh Khan promotes Zero, Rohit Suchanti gets evicted
Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar saw host Salman Khan welcoming Shah Rukh Khan on the show to promote Zero. As the two Khans also played some games to pull up the contestants, TV actor Rohit Suchanti, who entered the show as a wild card, got eliminated.
Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth’s wife gives an earful to Surbhi Rana
This week, Bigg Boss 12 house hosted family members of the contestants. Sreesanth's wife Bhubaneshwari came with their two children to meet the former cricketer.
Comedy Masters Sunil Grover and Aparshakti Khurana Team Up to Tickle Your Funny Bones
Sunil Grover will be making his television comeback with Kanpur Wale Khuranas. In this exclusive video Sunil and Aparshakti talk about the comedy show and the most amusing news of 2018.
It’s Not That Simple 2: We quizzed Swara Bhaskar, Sumeet Vyas and Purab Kohli
It's Not That Simple is back with its second season. Swara Bhaskar, Sumeet Vyas and Purab Kohli talk about the show, what's not simple in their lives and also react on some sexist statements.
Aquaman: Audience Review
Aquaman's first standalone film has hit Indian screens. Starring Jason Momoa in the titular role, the underwater superhero made a brief appearance in Justice League. In Aquaman, the King of Atlantis explores his origin.
Five Reasons To Watch Aquaman
After his brief appearance in Justice League, Jason Momoa is back as Aquaman in his first standalone film.The DC film also stars Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and others. Here are 5 things that make Aquaman, a must watch.
Meet the cast of Apharan Sabka Katega, Arunoday Singh, Mahie Gill, ALTBalaji
The cast of ATLBalaji’s new web series, Apharan Sabha Katega, talks about the show, their experience of working together and what would they demand as ransom if they kidnap each other.
Isha Ambani Wedding: SRK, Rajinikant, Pranab Mukherjee, Hillary Clinton Among the Attendees
The star-studded wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal saw Bollywood celebrities, sports icons and various politicians as attendees. From Amitabh Bachchan to newlyweds Priyanka-Nick, the who’s who of B-town were part of the big fat Indian wedding.
It is family week on Bigg Boss 12
After witnessing Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu's eviction and a furious Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 12 contestants and its audience will experience an emotional week ahead with contestants' family members entering the show.
Megha Dhade: Shocked at my eviction from Bigg Boss 12
In a double eviction twist, Megha Dhade and Jasleen Matharu were evicted from Bigg Boss 12 on December 8. Megha, who entered as a wild-card, emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the show.
Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Jasleen Matharu: Not dating Anup Jalota
Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 on December 8. Jasleen had entered the show as a vichitra jodi with Anup Jalota. After her eviction, Jasleen shared that her relationship with Anup was only a stupid prank.
Kedarnath: Audience Review
Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, is a love story set against the 2013 Uttrakhand floods. The romantic drama has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor and marks the Bollywood debut of Sara.
Surbhi Rana is the new captain. But who will get evicted in Bigg Boss 12?
Bigg Boss 12, in its week 12, saw some friendships put to the test. While the school bus task left Deepak feeling ditched, Surbhi Rana became the new captain of the house. With Salman Khan coming with this Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday this time.
Advertising