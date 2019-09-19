IIFA Awards 2019: Raazi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt win big

Entertainment Video
IIFA 2019 – celebs share their green carpet tips
The globe-trotting award show IIFA will be held in Mumbai on September 18. The award show comes back home with its 20th edition. IIFA has been held in over 12 countries in its 19-year run.
Krishna DK on The Family Man: Imagine a James Bond living in Chembur
Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK talk about web series The Family Man. The series, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Dalip Tahil among others, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Sept. 20.
IIFA 2019: World Dance Champions to dance it off with Ranveer Singh
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to get Kings United for a quick selfie interview.
Sunny Deol is a strict director: Karan Deol
Karan Deol, Sunny Deol and Sahher Bambba talk about Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The romantic drama, also starring Simone Singh and Sachin Khedekar, will hit screens on September 20.
Actors should not be selfish: Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey talk about Bollywood political thriller Prassthanam and working in a multi-starrer. The Deva Katta directorial, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff among others, will be released on September 20.
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Kakkar and others attend IIFA Rocks 2019
IIFA Rocks 2019 was held at Mumbai's Dome at NSCI, SVP Stadium on Monday night. The event was attended by the who's who of the Hindi film industry.
The Zoya Factor is a high-concept film: Abhishek Sharma
Director Abhishek Sharma and writer Anuja Chauhan talk about Bollywood romantic comedy The Zoya Factor. The movie, starring Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher among others, releases on September 20.
IIFA 2019: Radhika Apte says sense of humor is the most thing for a host
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to get Radhika Apte for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Katrina and Madhuri’s performances will surprise everyone, says Shiamak Davar
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to catch Shiamak Davar for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Debutant Aayush Sharma shares what he does when he forgets dance steps
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com caught up with actor Aayush Sharma for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Host Ali Fazal talks about his most embarrassing moment on-stage
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to get Ali Fazal for a quick selfie interview.
KBC 11 gets its first crorepati | Sanoj Raj kbc
Sanoj Raj from Jehanabad, Bihar on Friday won Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11. In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Sanoj talks about winning Rs 1 crore, his preparation for KBC and host Amitabh Bachchan.
Dream Girl: Audience Review
Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, comedy film Dream Girl stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht and Vijay Raaz. Here's what the audience had to say after watching it.
Dream Girl gave me scope to go over the top: Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha talk about Bollywood comedy-drama Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the Ekta Kapoor production also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Abhishek Banerjee among others.
Mission Over Mars is different from Mission Mangal: Mona Singh
Mona Singh, Ankur Rathee and Palomi Ghosh talk about ALTBalaji series M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars. The Ekta Kapoor production revolves around female scientists behind India's Mars Orbiter Mission.
I felt I was watching a 3D film: Akshaye Khanna on Section 375
Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat talk about Bollywood courtroom drama Section 375. The film is helmed by B.A. Pass director Ajay Bahl.
I have struggled a lot: Pehlwaan actor Sudeep
Sudeep and Aakanksha Singh talk about sports drama Pehlwaan. Directed by S. Krishna, the movie also stars Suniel Shetty, Sushant Singh and Kabir Duhan Singh.
Chhichhore: Audience Review
After Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is back with college drama Chhichhore. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty. Here's the audience's review.
Deepika Padukone turns showstopper for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 33 year celebrations
The fashion extravaganza was attended by various celebrities incuding Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Asha Parekh and Sussanne Khan.
Advertising