Updated: June 25, 2018 2:51:59 pm

IIFA Awards 2018, the biggest awards gala of Bollywood was held in Thailand last night. The grand a spectacle was loaded with some amazing performances by actors like Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor. While Tumhari Sulu won the Best Film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sridevi won the Best Actor awards.

Check out the video to see who all won big at the IIFA extravaganza this year.