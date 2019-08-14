I enjoyed working with Sumukhi Suresh: Supriya Joshi

Entertainment Video
Nach Baliye 9 jodi Vivek Suhag-Babita Phogat: We already have the fire to win
Wrestling couple Vivek Suhag and Babita Phogat talk about dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The show airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.
We are looking for the next rap superstar: MTV Hustle judge Raja Kumari
Judges Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari talk about hip-hop reality show MTV Hustle. They also freestyle rap on the spot. MTV Hustle airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm only on MTV India.
Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna play ‘How well do you know Sanjivani?’
TV actors Surbhi Chandna & Namit Khanna take up the 'How well do you know Sanjivani?' challenge. Starting August 12, Sanjivani, also starring Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli, will air Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Star Plus.
Jabariya Jodi: Audience Review
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi revolves around groom-kidnappings and "Pakadwa" weddings in Bihar.
Sanjivani set tour with Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna
Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna take us on a tour of the Sanjivani set. Starting August 12, Sanjivani, also starring Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Rohit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli, will air Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Star Plus.
Jabriya Jodi is as desi, larger-than-life and filmy as it gets: Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra talk about romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi. The Prashant Singh directorial, which presents an interesting take on Pakadwa Vivaah (groom kidnapping), will hit screens on August 9.
Pankaj Tripathi’s character thrives in Sacred Games 2: Kalki Koechlin
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla and Pankaj Tripathi talk about the second season of Netflix series Sacred Games. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 will begin streaming on Netflix from August 15.
Aly Goni on ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic: We have a unique bond
Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic talk about Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. They also open up about working together post their breakup.
There will be a different case in every episode of Boss: Sagarika Ghatge
Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge talk about their web series Boss – Baap of Special Services. The actors also take the 'how well do you know each other' challenge. Boss – Baap of Special Services will begin streaming on ALTBalaji from August 2.
Dubbing for Zazu was very challenging: Asrani
Bollywood actors Asrani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Shreyas Talpade talk about dubbing for the Hindi version of Disney's The Lion King. They also translate English dialogues into Hindi.
There’s strong competition on Nach Baliye 9: Rochelle Rao
Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao talk about Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. They also take the Bollywood hook step challenge.
Sex is the most natural thing in the world: Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah talk about their upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. They also discuss the social stigma attached to sex. Khandaani Shafakhana will hit screens on August 2.
Judgementall Hai Kya: Audience Review
Judgementall Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, Satish Kaushik, Amrita Puri and Jimmy Shergil. It is directed by Prakash Kovelamud. Check out what the audience said after watching Judgementall Hai Kya.
Arjun Patiala: Audience Review
Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma feature in spoof comedy Arjun Patiala. Check out what the audience said after watching Rohit Jugraj directorial Arjun Patiala.
Sana Khan is my favourite collaborator: Melvin Louis
Choreographer-dancer Melvin Louis talks about his favourite dance collaborations. He also opens up about his Bollywood aspirations.
Arjun Patiala is an out-and-out comedy film: Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh talk about their upcoming comedy film Arjun Patiala. They also reveal the weirdest rumour they have heard about themselves. Arjun Patiala, will be released on July 26.
Rajkummar Rao: It doesn’t matter if I am the lead actor or not
Rajkummar Rao gets candid about his upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. He also reacts to things Indians get judgmental about. Judgementall Hai Kya, also starring Kangana Ranaut, releases on July 26.
Every battle I have fought has been draining: Kangana Ranaut
Ahead of the release of her film Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about why she chose to play Bobby after Manikarnika. Calling her journey ‘unconventional’, Kangana also shared what keeps her going. Judgementall Hai Kya, also starring Rajkummar Rao, is set to release on July 26.
With Jimmy Sheirgill on set, I felt relaxed: Saurabh Shukla
Saurabh Shukla and Jimmy Sheirgill talk their upcoming film Family of Thakurganj. The crime drama, also starring Mahie Gill, Sudhir Pandey and Supriya Pilgaonkar, hit screens on July 19.
