I don't see a future with Arhaan Khan: Rashami Desai | Bigg Boss 13 press conference

Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla recently interacted with the media in Mumbai. Bigg Boss 13 airs Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm, and on weekends at 9 pm on Colors.