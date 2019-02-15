I admire Deepika Padukone: Zam Zam actor Manjima Mohan Manjima Mohanm, who steps into the shoes of Kangana Ranaut for the Malayalam remake of Bollywood hit Queen, plays the rapid-fire game. Titled Zam Zam, the Malayalam remake, also starring Shibani Dandekar and Sunny Wayne, will hit screens on Feb 14.

Advertising