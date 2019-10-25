Housefull 4: Audience Review

Entertainment Video
Kalki Koechlin: Bhram is very unpredictable
In this exclusive video Kalki Koechlin talks about her latest project Bhram. The psychological thriller also stars Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. Directed by Santosh Sivan, Bhram will stream on ZEE5 from October 24.
Neha Dhupia: Want to invite Saif Ali Khan on No Filter Neha 4
Neha Dhupia is back with the fourth season of No Filter Neha. In this exclusive video, Neha talks about her podcast, favourite guests and who she wants to invite next on her show. No Filter Neha 4 streams on Jio Saavn.
Made In China is a perfect Diwali watch: Rajkummar Rao
Made In China actors Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and director Mikhil Musale got candid about making the film and why it is the perfect watch this festive season.
Abu Malik: Sidharth and Shehnaaz can win Bigg Boss 13
On Monday, Abu Malik got eliminated from Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Abu Malik opens up about his Bigg Boss journey, why he couldn't connect with housemates and more.
Bollywood stars cast their vote in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019
Top celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan came out to exercise their right to vote in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 today.
Bollywood stars meet PM Modi to mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi
Several film and television personalities met PM Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi to launch his new initiative – ‘Change Within’ as a part of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.
How well do Fittrat actors Krystle and Anushka know each other?
Fittrat actors Krystle D'souza and Anushka Ranjan get candid about their web series, working together and their co-star Aditya Seal. They also take a quiz on how well they know each other. Fittrat is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.
Suresh Menon: Vir Das is the father of stand-up comedy movement
Vir Das is set to host a comedy travelogue series titled Jestination Unknown. The Amazon Prime original will follow Vir Das and his set of friends as they explore the locales in India and find what makes the country laugh.
Divya Agarwal: Bigg Boss Live is an unfiltered show
Ace of Space winner Divya Agarwal has turned host for Bigg Boss Live. She will be seen discussing every episode of Bigg Boss 13 live with RJ Anmol on her show. Bigg Boss Live will stream on Voot every day at 11:30 pm.
Stuff Startup Entrepreneurs Say
Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandrachoor Rai and Shadab Kamal from Netflix's latest offering, Upstarts, tell us what startup entrepreneurs say!
KBC 11 winner Gautam Kumar Jha: The journey was quite unpredictable
Bihar's Gautam Kumar Jha on Wednesday emerged as the third contestantto win Rs 1 crore on KBC season 11. In this exclusive video, Gautam talks about his journey and how it was meeting host Amitabh. KBC 11 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.
Priyank Sharma: Bigg Boss teaches you patience
Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma is hosting Voot original Bigg Buzz. The weekly show will have him review the happenings of Bigg Boss 13. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Priyank opens up about who is making a buzz this season.
Saif Ali Khan: I did not have the freedom to say no to Laal Kaptaan
Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Laal Kaptaan is a period drama, based around the Battle of Buxar. The actor plays a Naga Sadhu in the Navdeep Singh's directorial and he talks about the difficulties faced while shooting it and his love for films.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – Express Review
Here's what we think of Netflix's Breaking Bad sequel starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.
Sophie Choudry shares fitness tips | Work it Up | Rapid Fire
Sophie Choudry is all set to give you a sneak peek into popular Bollywood celebs' workout routine in her new show Work it Up. The VJ-actor talks about her new show and also takes a fun rapid fire. Work it Up will stream on Voot from October 13.
Dalljiet Kaur: Sidharth Shukla should win Bigg Boss 13
Dalljiet Kaur became the first contestant to get eliminated from Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the television actor talks about her Bigg Boss journey, eviction and her fellow housemates.
Richa Chadha is the bully of our group: Varun Sharma | Fukrey Boyzzz | Animated series
Fukrey actors Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat & Manjot Singh talk about animated series Fukrey Boyzzz, based on their film. The cast take up a fun school quiz. Fukrey Boyzzz will air Monday-Friday at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm on Discovery Kids.
The Sky Is Pink: Audience Review
Priyanka Chopra is back on the Bollywood screens after a gap of three years, with The Sky Is Pink. The actor plays a mother to a teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis.
Celebs at The Sky Is Pink screening, Kartik-Kiara shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shonali Bose's latest film The Sky Is Pink had a star-studded screening in Mumbai. While lead actor Farhan Akhtar came with Shibani Dandekar, attendees also included Vidya Balan, Vivek Oberoi, Kiran Rao, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait among others.
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar share why The Sky Is Pink is special
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar call their characters from The Sky Is Pink, an extension of Dil Dhadakne Do. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.
