Haseena Trailer Review: Shraddha Kapoor’s Fiery Act As “Haseena Parker”

Updated: July 19, 2017 5:24:17 pm

The new trailer of Haseena Parkar is out and it looks like Shraddha Kapoor will seriously steal the show in this film. Shraddha’s grey avatar in the film is a never seen before look, and is definitely a far cry from her earlier girl-next-door characters.

Talking about the trailer, seems like Shraddha is doing complete justice to the character of Haseena Parkar. She is successful in conveying how big a mastermind Haseena was, and her look is gritty and scary at the same time. The dialogues also have a lasting impact because not only are they pretty intense like “Aapne mere bhai ke baare me padha hai, meine apne bhai ko padha hai (You have read about my brother, I have read my brother,” but together with Shraddha’s modulated non-emotive, heavy voice and straight face, they are making us see Shraddha in a completely new light. And kudos to Apoorva Lakhia and Suresh Nair for that!