Gold trailer: 5 best things

Updated: June 26, 2018 10:35:58 am

Akshay Kumar’s tryst with films evoking patriotism continues with his upcoming film – Gold. the Reema Kagti directorial also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amir Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal. It also marks the big Bollywood debut of television heartthrob Mouni Roy.

Gold is a fictional story set against the backdrop of true incidents around India winning its first hockey gold medal as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics. It has Akshay Kumar playing the role of hockey coach Tapam Das, the flag-bearing coach of a pre-independence Indian hockey team. The film has been shot in the United Kingdom as well as in India, and its trailer has received a lot of praise.

Here are the five best takeaways from the Gold trailer.