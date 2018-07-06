Fanney Khan Trailer: 5 Best Things

Fanney Khan’s trailer released to much appreciation today. The Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer has been directed by Atul Manjrekar. Anil Kapoor launched the trailer during a Facebook live and spoke about reuniting with Aishwarya after over a decade. he even shared how it was to work with the current favourite, Rajkummar.
Fanney Khan is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous. It has Anil playing a taxi driver and a father to a teenage daughter, played by debutant actor Pihu. National Award-winning actor Divya Dutta plays his wife. The film also has Aishwarya in the role of a singing sensation, who gets kidnapped by the characters of Anil and Rajkummar.
Here are the best five takeaways from the trailer of Fanney Khan.
