Fanney Khan Trailer: 5 Best Things

Updated: July 6, 2018 9:50:25 pm

Fanney Khan’s trailer released to much appreciation today. The Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer has been directed by Atul Manjrekar. Anil Kapoor launched the trailer during a Facebook live and spoke about reuniting with Aishwarya after over a decade. he even shared how it was to work with the current favourite, Rajkummar.

Fanney Khan is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody’s Famous. It has Anil playing a taxi driver and a father to a teenage daughter, played by debutant actor Pihu. National Award-winning actor Divya Dutta plays his wife. The film also has Aishwarya in the role of a singing sensation, who gets kidnapped by the characters of Anil and Rajkummar.

Here are the best five takeaways from the trailer of Fanney Khan.