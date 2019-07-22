Every battle I have fought has been draining: Kangana Ranaut Ahead of the release of her film Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com about why she chose to play Bobby after Manikarnika. Calling her journey ‘unconventional’, Kangana also shared what keeps her going. Judgementall Hai Kya, also starring Rajkummar Rao, is set to release on July 26.

