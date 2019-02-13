Dipika and Shoaib on what they love, hate and tolerate about each other

Entertainment Video
What couples say vs what they mean ft. Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani
In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, Dil Hi Toh Hai actors Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani decode every couple's dictionary. The on-screen couple from Dil Hi Toh Hai 2 reveal the difference between what lovers say vs what they actually mean.
Valentine’s Day Special: Keith and Rochelle take the compatibility test
TV couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are set to celebrate their first Valentine's Day post marriage. In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, the couple takes the compatibility test. They also talk about love, marriage and V-day plans.
It is very easy to get influenced by Kangana’s role: Paris Paris actor Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal steps into the shoes of Kangana Ranaut for the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Queen. Titled Paris Paris, the Ramesh Aravind directorial, also starring Elli Avram and Vinaya Prasad, will hit screens on February 14.
There is a Queen in every woman: That Is Mahalakshmi actor Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia steps into the shoes of Kangana Ranaut for the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Queen. Titled That Is Mahalakshmi, the film, also starring Shibani Dandekar and Siddhu, will hit screens on February 14.
Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal talk about their Valentine’s Day plans
Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about falling in love with their best friends. The couple also reveal their Valentine's Day plans and even share few tips for their fans.
Durjoy Datta talks about books and his personal life
Author Durjoy Datta spoke to indianexpress.com about his books, the genre of romance that he is almost always associated with and if Valentine's Day is overrated.
Kunal Kemmu turns super-sleuth in Abhay
In ZEE5's police procedural Abhay, Kunal Kemmu plays SP Abhay Pratap Singh, who solves bone-chilling murder cases while dealing with personal demons. Abhay begins streaming on ZEE5 from February 7.
Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar Meets Up for Sweet-Tooth Conversations
Chef Ranveer Brar takes you through his journey of discovering the Thandai Badam, Kesar Pista Badam and Rose Badam flavors, why these flavors are so relatable to Indians and what emotions/ memories do they evoke.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: Audience Review
Sonam Kapoor,Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga explores the subject of same-sex love. The film promises to be the 'unexpected romance of the year'. Here's what the audience had to say after watching it
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is an important film: Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor talks about her latest film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the romantic drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and Regina Cassandra.
We have real heroes in the new season of Roadies: Rannvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh talk about the upcoming seasons of adventure reality show Roadies. MTV Roadies: Real Heroes will start airing from February 10.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is not just about pushing a message: Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla, Rajkummar Rao and Shelly Chopra Dhar talk about their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film, also starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Regina Cassandra among others, hits screens on February 1.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao share their slam book secrets
What does Nawazuddin Siddiqui consider as his first big achievement? What will Amrita Rao do if she becomes the President of India? Find out their answers here.
Audience Review: Thackeray and Manikarnika
While Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray is based on the life of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, Kangana Ranaut plays Rani Laxmi Bai in the biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Check out what the audience said after watching the films.
Thackeray presents all facets of Bal Thackeray: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao talk about their upcoming film Thackeray. The biopic on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will hit screens on January 25.
Kangana Ranaut has done a fabulous job in Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande talks about her debut Bollywood film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also heaps praise on co-star and director Kangana Ranaut. The biopic on Rani of Jhansi will hit screens on January 25.
Sissy men don’t like fierce women: Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut talks about her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also reminisces about her journey in the Hindi film industry. The biopic on Rani of Jhansi will hit screens on January 25.
Food Conversations with Varun Thakur
In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Varun Thakur tells us what his favourite comfort food is! He also tells us how the comedy scene has grown in India in the last 7 years and his parents being his inspiration.
Prakash Jha teaches Bhojpuri to Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi, who plays a conman in Prakash Jha's production venture Fraud Saiyaan, reveals why he loves his character, Bhola Prasad. Arshad also tries to recreate Bollywood dialogues in Bhojpuri.
Advertising