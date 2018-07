Dhadak: 5 Reasons To Watch

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are bringing summer romance with Dhadak, which is the Bollywood remake of Marathi film Sairat. The Karan Johar production also marks Janhvi's film debut. While Dhadak is grabbing eyeballs for the sizzling chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi, its songs are also topping the charts. And amid comparisons whether or not Dhadak will match upto the Marathi film Sairat, here are the reasons why the audience needs to watch this Shashank Khaitan directorial.