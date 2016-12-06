Dear Zindagi Audience Reaction: Alia Bhatt And Shah Rukh Khan Impress Viewers

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans once again made their love for their beloved actor evident after watching Gauri Shinde’s directorial, Dear Zindagi. Though the movie features Shah Rukh only in an extended guest role, the fans still gushed over his appearance on the silver screen. “There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan. We felt like screaming in the theatre as he appeared on the screen. Like always he has done an amazing work in the movie,” exclaimed a gang of girls as they walked out from the theatre after watching the first show of the movie.