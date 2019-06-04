Confirm or Deny with Sunil Grover

Entertainment Video
Confirm or Deny with Katrina Kaif
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif talks about Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. She also reacts to news headlines. Bharat, also starring Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff, will hit screens on June 5.
Salman Khan is a great person: Bharat actor Disha Patani
Bollywood actor Disha Patani talks about sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others.
Research for Bharat was challenging: Ali Abbas Zafar
Director Ali Abbas Zafar talks about Salman Khan starrer Bharat. A remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni among others.
Avoid the World Cup if you must, but don’t miss Hostages: Tisca Chopra
Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy talk about their web series Hostages. Directed by ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Hostages will stream on Hotstar.
PM Narendra Modi Audience Review
PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film releases a day after BJP's big win in the Lok Sabha elections. Here's what the audience said after watching the biopic.
India’s Most Wanted: Audience Review
Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted is based on true events. Here's what the audience said after watching India's Most Wanted.
India’s Most Wanted: When Arjun Kapoor met Intelligence Bureau officers
Arjun Kapoor talks about his preparation to play an Intelligence Bureau officer in India's Most Wanted. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the spy thriller also stars Rajesh Sharma, Prashanth Alexander and Shantilal Mukherjee among others.
Narendra Modi biopic celebrates desh bhakti: Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi talks about the biopic PM Narendra Modi. Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi chronicles the life of Narendra Modi, from his childhood days to him becoming the Prime Minister of India.
Aladdin Movie: Aladdin Cast Takes us Through the Making of the Fantasy Film
It has been 27 years since Disney released the animation Aladdin to the thrill of audiences around the world. The cast of upcoming fantasy film Aladdin takes us through its making.
De De Pyaar De Audience Review
De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, released on May 17. The film is a love triangle where an older man (Devgn) falls in love with a much younger woman (Singh), while also dealing with his ex-wife (Tabu).
Cannes 2019: Bollywood Divas and their Riveting Looks at the Film Festival
It has been indeed a very hectic time for our Bollywood divas, who checked into the French Riviera for their Cannes 2019 appearances. Watch Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut turning heads at the film festival.
Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: How a Popular TV Series Helped Him Get a Job
Vicky Kaushal turns 31 today. In an exclusive interview with the indianexpress.com, he tells us how he played out a sequence from popular TV series Prison Break during his first job interview.
Nirma is different from all the characters I have played so far: Mithila Palkar
Bollywood actors Mithila Palkar and Abhay Deol talk about Netflix’s first Indian original film Chopsticks. Directed by Sachin Yardi, Chopsticks, also starring Vijay Raaz, will begin streaming on Netflix from May 31.
Doris Day dead at 97
Doris Day, the singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and '60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history, has died. She was 97.
Student of the Year 2: Audience Review
Student of the Year 2, a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film, marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the Hindi film industry. It also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Here's what the audience said after watching Student Of The Year 2.
Setters deals with a serious issue in a non-preachy way: Aftab Shivdasani
Bollywood actors Aftab Shivdasani and Shreyas Talpade talk about their upcoming film Setters. The Ashwini Chaudhary directorial, also starring Vijay Raaz, Pavan Malhotra, Sharat Saxena and Mahesh Manjrekar among others, will hit screens on May 3.
Avengers: Endgame shatters record for biggest opening weekend
Avengers Endgame exceeded even its own expectations with the biggest opening weekend ever for a movie. The movie hauled in an estimated $350 million in domestic ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally.
I am not fierce: Blank actor Sunny Deol
Bollywood actors Sunny Deol & Karan Kapadia talk about upcoming thriller Blank. Sunny also opens up about his on-screen image. Directed by Behzad Khambata, Blank, also starring Ishita Dutta, Karanvir Sharma and Jameel Khan, will hit screens on May 3.
Avengers Endgame: Audience Review
Avengers: Endgame, the grand conclusion to the Infinity Saga, stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson & Brie Larson among others. Here's what the audience said after watching Avengers: Endgame.
