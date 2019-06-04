Confirm or Deny with Sunil Grover Sunil Grover, who will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, plays a round of Confirm or Deny. Sunil also talks about his role in Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff.

Advertising