Comicstaan: Tanmay Bhat, Abish Mathew and Biswa Kalyan Rath reveal why comedy cannot be judged

Updated: July 4, 2018 4:29:18 pm

Popular stand-up comedians Tanmay Bhat, Abish Mathew and Biswa Kalyan Rath are set to sit on the judges’ chair in Amazon Prime Original’s upcoming talent hunt show, Comicstaan. It is the first digital comedy show that brings together India’s top comedians to decide the future of comedy in the country.

Comicstaan has Kenny Sebastian, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Sukra, Naveen Richard and Sapan Verma as judges, apart from Tanmay and Biswa. The nine-episode series will be hosted by Abish and Sumukhi Suresh. The first four episodes of Comicstaan will begin streaming on Amazon Prime from July 13, followed by new episodes every week.

In an exclusive interview, Tanmay, Abish and Biswa reveal why comedy cannot be judged and how they became comedians.