Chhichhore: Audience Review After Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is back with college drama Chhichhore. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Naveen Polishetty. Here's the audience's review.

Advertising