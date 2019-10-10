Celebs at The Sky Is Pink screening, Kartik-Kiara shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Shonali Bose's latest film The Sky Is Pink had a star-studded screening in Mumbai. While lead actor Farhan Akhtar came with Shibani Dandekar, attendees also included Vidya Balan, Vivek Oberoi, Kiran Rao, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait among others.

Advertising