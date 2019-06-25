Caste system should be eradicated: Ayushmann Khurrana

Live Scorecard
279/7 (49.4)
Australia
vs
0/0(0.0)
England
Entertainment Video
I love working with Diljit Dosanjh: Neeru Bajwa
Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are reuniting in Punjabi film Shadaa. In this exclusive video, Diljit and Neeru talk about their chemistry and content across film industries.
Kabir Singh: Audience Review
Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is an intense romantic drama. Here's what the audience had to say after watching Kabir Singh.
Films are a representation of life: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor talks about playing a character with grey shades in romantic drama Kabir Singh. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa and Suresh Oberoi, will hit screens on June 21.
My time in Jammu & Kashmir made me a stronger person: Kaafir actor Mohit Raina
Actor Mohit Raina sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com and spoke about the message of ZEE5 web series Kaafir. Mohit also talked about growing up in Jammu & Kashmir and how it shaped his personality.
Game Over: Audience Review
Taapsee Pannu’s film Game Over is an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The movie has Taapsee in the role of a video game creator who is dealing with anxiety after being the victim of a crime. This is what the audience said after watching Game Over.
Chris Hemsworth had seen Gully Boy trailer and songs: Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sanya Malhotra get candid about lending their voice to Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thomson in the Hindi version of Men In Black: International. The F Gary Gray directorial, also stars Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and Kumail Nanjiani.
Khamoshi will keep you on the edge of your seat: Tamannaah Bhatia
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her Bollywood film Khamoshi. Directed by Chakri Toleti, the thriller, also starring Prabhudheva, Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Murali Sharma among others, will hit screens on June 14.
Making a remake with the same director is very challenging: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor talks about Kabir Singh, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh, also starring Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa and Suresh Oberoi among others, will hit screens on June 21.
Game Over is a one of a kind home invasion thriller: Taapsee Pannu
Actress Taapsee Pannu talks about home invasion thriller Game Over. She also shares five reasons to watch Game Over. Directed by Ashwin Saravana, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 14.
Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke get candid about Medically Yourrs
The stars of ALTBalaji show Medically Yourrs, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke talk about the lead characters, their chemistry and the issue they aim to raise with their show which is based on the life of medical students.
Bharat: Audience Review
Bharat marks Salman Khan's third outing with director Ali Abbas Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. An adaptation of South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Sonali Kulkarni.
Cast of Bharat Tells Us Why It’s A Must Watch Film | Salman Khan | Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif, director Ali Abbas Zafar and Sunil Grover talk about the reasons why the audience must watch Bharat. The film, also starring Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff, will hit screens on June 5.
Confirm or Deny with Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover, who will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat, plays a round of Confirm or Deny. Sunil also talks about his role in Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff.
Confirm or Deny with Katrina Kaif
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif talks about Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. She also reacts to news headlines. Bharat, also starring Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni and Jackie Shroff, will hit screens on June 5.
Salman Khan is a great person: Bharat actor Disha Patani
Bollywood actor Disha Patani talks about sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Sunil Grover among others.
Research for Bharat was challenging: Ali Abbas Zafar
Director Ali Abbas Zafar talks about Salman Khan starrer Bharat. A remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni among others.
Avoid the World Cup if you must, but don’t miss Hostages: Tisca Chopra
Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy talk about their web series Hostages. Directed by ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Hostages will stream on Hotstar.
PM Narendra Modi Audience Review
PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film releases a day after BJP's big win in the Lok Sabha elections. Here's what the audience said after watching the biopic.
India’s Most Wanted: Audience Review
Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted is based on true events. Here's what the audience said after watching India's Most Wanted.
