Bollywood stars meet PM Modi to mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi

How well do Fittrat actors Krystle and Anushka know each other?
Fittrat actors Krystle D'souza and Anushka Ranjan get candid about their web series, working together and their co-star Aditya Seal. They also take a quiz on how well they know each other. Fittrat is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.
Suresh Menon: Vir Das is the father of stand-up comedy movement
Vir Das is set to host a comedy travelogue series titled Jestination Unknown. The Amazon Prime original will follow Vir Das and his set of friends as they explore the locales in India and find what makes the country laugh.
Divya Agarwal: Bigg Boss Live is an unfiltered show
Ace of Space winner Divya Agarwal has turned host for Bigg Boss Live. She will be seen discussing every episode of Bigg Boss 13 live with RJ Anmol on her show. Bigg Boss Live will stream on Voot every day at 11:30 pm.
Stuff Startup Entrepreneurs Say
Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandrachoor Rai and Shadab Kamal from Netflix's latest offering, Upstarts, tell us what startup entrepreneurs say!
KBC 11 winner Gautam Kumar Jha: The journey was quite unpredictable
Bihar's Gautam Kumar Jha on Wednesday emerged as the third contestantto win Rs 1 crore on KBC season 11. In this exclusive video, Gautam talks about his journey and how it was meeting host Amitabh. KBC 11 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.
Priyank Sharma: Bigg Boss teaches you patience
Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma is hosting Voot original Bigg Buzz. The weekly show will have him review the happenings of Bigg Boss 13. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Priyank opens up about who is making a buzz this season.
Saif Ali Khan: I did not have the freedom to say no to Laal Kaptaan
Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film Laal Kaptaan is a period drama, based around the Battle of Buxar. The actor plays a Naga Sadhu in the Navdeep Singh's directorial and he talks about the difficulties faced while shooting it and his love for films.
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie – Express Review
Here's what we think of Netflix's Breaking Bad sequel starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.
Sophie Choudry shares fitness tips | Work it Up | Rapid Fire
Sophie Choudry is all set to give you a sneak peek into popular Bollywood celebs' workout routine in her new show Work it Up. The VJ-actor talks about her new show and also takes a fun rapid fire. Work it Up will stream on Voot from October 13.
Dalljiet Kaur: Sidharth Shukla should win Bigg Boss 13
Dalljiet Kaur became the first contestant to get eliminated from Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, the television actor talks about her Bigg Boss journey, eviction and her fellow housemates.
Richa Chadha is the bully of our group: Varun Sharma | Fukrey Boyzzz | Animated series
Fukrey actors Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat & Manjot Singh talk about animated series Fukrey Boyzzz, based on their film. The cast take up a fun school quiz. Fukrey Boyzzz will air Monday-Friday at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm on Discovery Kids.
The Sky Is Pink: Audience Review
Priyanka Chopra is back on the Bollywood screens after a gap of three years, with The Sky Is Pink. The actor plays a mother to a teenage daughter, Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis.
Celebs at The Sky Is Pink screening, Kartik-Kiara shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Shonali Bose's latest film The Sky Is Pink had a star-studded screening in Mumbai. While lead actor Farhan Akhtar came with Shibani Dandekar, attendees also included Vidya Balan, Vivek Oberoi, Kiran Rao, Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait among others.
Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar share why The Sky Is Pink is special
Actors Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar call their characters from The Sky Is Pink, an extension of Dil Dhadakne Do. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.
Superstar Singer winner Prity Bhattacharjee talks about her journey
Prity Bhattacharjee from Kolkata was declared as the winner of Superstar Singer. The 9-year-old spoke about her journey on the singing reality show and how her life has changed after winning the title.
Lootcase is a character driven film: Ranvir Shorey
Lootcase is a comedy about a bunch of people including a don, an MLA, a policeman and a common man who are running after a suitcase full of money. The film starring Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Dugal releases on October 11.
Bollywood stars celebrate Durga Puja
Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anurag Basu, Ayan Mukerji, Tanuja, Sumona Chakravarti and others thronged the pandals in Mumbai to celebrate the festival of Durga Puja.
Ranveer meets Bhansali, Alia supports fundraiser for kids
While we spotted Ranveer Singh outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house, Alia Bhatt was seen supporting the fundraising for kids with heart diseases at an event.
The layers Moosa Rahman had was challenging and exciting: Neeraj Madhav
Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav talks about playing terrorist Moosa Rahman in web series The Family Man.
