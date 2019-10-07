Bollywood stars celebrate Durga Puja Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anurag Basu, Ayan Mukerji, Tanuja, Sumona Chakravarti and others thronged the pandals in Mumbai to celebrate the festival of Durga Puja.

Advertising