Upcoming Bollywood Biopics

Updated: June 26, 2018 6:49:00 pm

If 2017 was the year of sequels, the coming months seem to be that of biopics. With new trailers releasing every other day, and new films being announced back-to-back, movie buffs are in for more than a dozen biopics lined up in the weeks ahead.

2018 has already seen the release of two of the most speculated biopics, PadMan which was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, and Sanju tracing the story of actor Sanjay Dutt. And soon, we have films like Soorma, Super 30, Manto, and Manikarnika arriving at the theatres.

Here are all the biopics which are under the making in Bollywood.