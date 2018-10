Bigg Boss 12: Meet new wild card contestants Rohit Suchanti and Megha Dhade

Commoner Sourabh Patel got evicted on Oct. 21 but the show is going to have two wild card entries in the upcoming episode. Rohit Suchanti, who was last seen in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, will be entering the house with BB Marathi winner Megha Dhade.