Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Jasleen Matharu: Not dating Anup Jalota Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade was evicted from Bigg Boss 12 on December 8. Jasleen had entered the show as a vichitra jodi with Anup Jalota. After her eviction, Jasleen shared that her relationship with Anup was only a stupid prank.

