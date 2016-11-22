Bigg Boss 10 November 22 Review: Lopamudra’s Hot Dance Moves Stuns Sunny Leone

Updated: November 22, 2016 1:28:52 pm

Bigg Boss has planned to up the TRP of the show by bringing in the ex-contestant, Sunny Leone back. But this time the actor has come to the show not as a contestant but as a judge for a fun nomination task. To make her team win, Lopamudra did a sizzling pole dance to seduce Rohan and Manoj Punjabi and stunned everyone with her sensuous moves. Next, we saw Bani J and Gaurav Chopra sharing some romantic moments. Both of them spent some fun time as Bani talked in the peculiar Bollywood dialect. The day ended with Team Bani and Team Lopamudra winning one point each.