Avengers Infinity War’s journey to 2 billion dollars

Updated: June 13, 2018 5:47:49 pm

Avengers: Infinity War, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch among others, just crossed another box office milestone. The mega Marvel film, which hit screens in April, has entered the elite $2 billion club, becoming the fourth film to attain the feat. The Walt Disney Co. announced on June 12 that Infinity War reached the mark within seven weeks of release. The only other movies in the $2 billion club are Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.