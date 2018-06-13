Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Avengers Infinity War’s journey to 2 billion dollars

Updated: June 13, 2018 5:47:49 pm

Avengers: Infinity War, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch among others, just crossed another box office milestone. The mega Marvel film, which hit screens in April, has entered the elite $2 billion club, becoming the fourth film to attain the feat. The Walt Disney Co. announced on June 12 that Infinity War reached the mark within seven weeks of release. The only other movies in the $2 billion club are Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

 

Advertisement

More from this Section

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jun 13: Latest News

Advertisement