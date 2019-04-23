Avengers Endgame is the best thing we have done for Marvel: Joe Russo

Entertainment Video
Selection Day actors share stereotypes about teens that need to go away
Selection Day actors Mohammad Samad, Karanvir Malhotra and Yash Dholye share things they wish all parents knew. Selection Day Part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.
There are a lot of twists and turns in Poison: Arbaaz Khan
Arbaaz Khan, Riya Sen, Tanuj Virwani and Freddy Daruwala talk about web series Poison. Poison is currently streaming on ZEE5.
There is a lot of drama in Selection Day Season 2: Karanvir Malhotra
Mohammad Samad, Karanvir Malhotra and Yash Dholye talk about the second season of Netflix series Selection Day. The actors also take the cricket quiz. Selection Day Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.
Avengers: Endgame cast bids farewell to the series
Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo said 'Endgame' won't only be sad, it will also make you laugh.
Kalank: Audience Review
Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.
Criminal Justice actor Vikrant Massey: Playing Aditya took a toll on me
Vikrant Massey talks about his latest web series Criminal Justice. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, and bankrolled by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment, the Indian adaptation of Criminal Justice, also starring Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi and others, is currently streaming on Hotstar.
Biswa Kalyan Rath and Shweta Tripathi take the doctor quiz
Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 creator Biswa Kalyan Rath and actor Shweta Tripathi take a quiz on the different types of doctors. The second season of Laakhon Mein Ek is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Laakhon Mein Ek is about an ordinary person fighting against extraordinary odds: Biswa Kalyan Rath
Creator Biswa Kalyan Rath and actor Shweta Tripathi talk about the second season of Amazon Prime Video show Laakhon Mein Ek. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, the web series also stars Sandeep Mehta and Milind Joshi.
Bobby in Lucifer was supremely layered: Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi talks about his debut Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Prithviraj, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Indrajith Sukumaran among others, hit screens on March 28.
Avengers Endgame: The cast reveals who was the most emotional after wrap up
The cast of Avengers: Endgame spoke about their love for the franchise and appreciation of the fans.
Happy Birthday Swara Bhasker | Her journey and breaking stereotypes in Bollywood
Swara Bhasker, known for being vocal about her political stands, made it big in Bollywood with the film choices she made that left the critics applauding her. Swara shares her journey of being an outsider, breaking stereotypes and chasing her dreams.
Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? is a conceptual remake: Manav Kaul
Manav Kaul and Nandita Das talk about their upcoming film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?. Directed by Soumitra Ranade, the film, also starring Saurabh Shukla and Kishore Kadam, is the official remake of Saeed Akhtar Mirza's 1980 film.
Game of Thrones cast on challenges faced during the shoot of HBO series
As Game of Thrones embarks on its final season, cast members both past and present reflect back on the challenges faced during the shooting of the ground-breaking series.
How well do MTV Roadies gang leaders know each other?
MTV Roadies Real Heroes host-ringmaster Rannvijay Singha and gang leaders Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh play some fun tasks. They also took a quiz to check if they know their fellow gang leaders on the show.
Romeo Akbar Walter: Audience Review
John Abraham, Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff starrer Romeo Akbar Alter is a tribute to those who served the country as 'spies' but were never recognised for their contribution.
Jackie Shroff and Pankaj Tripathi give reasons to watch Criminal Justice
Criminal Justice actors Jackie Shroff and Pankaj Tripathi talk about how the Hotstar Specials series is different from its original BBC show of the same name.
Amit Bhadana reveals how he became a YouTuber
Amit Bhadana gets candid with indianexpress.com about his middle-class upbringing and how he left a degree in law to become a YouTuber. He also revealed the weirdest feedback his fans have ever given him.
Team Naach takes the Hook Step challenge
YouTube dance sensation Sonal Devaraj and Nicole Concessao of Team Naach fame take part in the Hook Step challenge.
Team Naach takes the Hook Step challenge
YouTube dance sensation Sonal Devaraj and Nicole Concessao of Team Naach fame take part in the Hook Step challenge. See more: https://indianexpress.com/videos/
Advertising