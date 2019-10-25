Aparshakti Khurana: Kanpuriye is real yet very quirky | Divyendu Sharma In this exclusive video by indianexpress.com, actors Aparshakti Khurana and Divyendu Sharma talk about their film Kanpuriye. They also take a fun Kanpuriya language test. Kanpuriye will stream on Hotstar VIP from October 25.

Advertising