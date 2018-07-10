Ant-Man and the Wasp: 5 reasons to watch the Marvel film

Updated: July 10, 2018 5:23:47 pm

Ant-Man and the Wasp is a sequel to the 2015 film Ant-Man. It is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first film after Avengers: Infinity War, and promises to be a fun and action-filled adventure. But it assumes importance because it is expected to offer hints about the events in Avengers movies, specifically Infinity War and its sequel that will together wrap up the third phase of MCU. And-Man and the Wasp stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in titular roles.

Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and will tell us where Marvel’s tiny superheroes were when Thanos arrived on Earth in search for the infinity stones to complete his gauntlet.

Here are five reasons why Ant-Man and the Wasp needs to be seen this weekend.