Special Ops actor Karan Tacker recommends his favourite shows, books and films
Tu Kisi Rail Si Guzarti Hai will always be a special song: Swanand Kirkire | Bollywood Interview
Best Things About Dil Bechara Trailer | Sushant Singh Rajput | Sanjana Sanghi
Piku will always be a special film for me, says singer-composer Anupam Roy
Aditi Rao Hydari’s favourite scene from Sufiyum Sujatayum
The heroes of Breathe Into The Shadows are the writers: Abhishek Bachchan
There are more shades to Kabir Sawant in Breathe Into the Shadow: Amit Sadh
Saroj Khan was so patient with a non-dancer like me – Manoj Bajpayee | Bollywood Interview
Netflix is becoming like a big studio: Gamak Ghar director Achal Mishra
Padmanabhaswamy Temple: Travancore royal family to retain control of administration
Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot gets majority, setback for Sachin Pilot
Bhagalpur: Kosi River rises, villagers pull down homes to save bricks | Bihar Flood
Mohammad Kaif recalls most significant innings of his career