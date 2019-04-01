Amanda Cerny relives her YouTube journey

Entertainment Video
There are new characters in TVF Tripling Season 2: Sumeet Vyas
Actors Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar talk about the second season of web series TVF Tripling. TVF Tripling Season 2 will stream on TVFPLAY and SONYLIV from April 5. See more: https://indianexpress.com/videos/
Gone Kesh is a slice-of-life film: Shweta Tripathi
Actor Shweta Tripathi talks about her Bollywood film Gone Kesh. The Qasim Khallow directorial revolves around a girl who struggles with alopecia. Also starring Vipin Sharma, Deepika Amin and Jitendra Kumar, Gone Kesh hit screens on March 29.
Junglee is a family-friendly action film: Vidyut Jammwal
Actor Vidyut Jammwal and director Chuck Russell talk about Bollywood film Junglee. Also starring Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Makarand Deshpande and Atul Kulkarni, Junglee hit screens on March 29.
Delhi Crime: To keep daughters safe, raise sons right, says Shefali Shah
Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah talks about how she is teaching her sons to treat women right.
Love School Season 4 features bisexuals, pansexuals and gays: Anusha Dandekar
Hosts Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra talk about season four of MTV's reality show Love School. Love School Season 4 airs every Saturday at 7 pm on MTV India.
MS Dhoni is a very good storyteller: Kabir Khan
Filmmaker Kabir Khan talks about Hotstar docu-drama Roar of the Lion, featuring Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Roar of the Lion traces the downfall and comeback of Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League.
377 Ab Normal team share why the film is important
377 Ab Normal director Faruk Kabir along with actors Maanvi Gagroo, Sid Makkar and Paras Tomar sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. They shared why the web film revolving around the abolition of Section 377 is relevant.
Kangana Ranaut Movies: Seven Times the ‘Queen’ Proved that She Rules
Just like the bold characters she plays in the movies, Kangana Ranaut's sartorial choices too are power-packed, futuristic and fierce. As the actor turns a year older on March 23, here's wishing the 'Queen' a very happy birthday.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Audience Review
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, hit screens on March 21 on the occasion of Holi. Here's what the audience said after watching Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.
Kesari Audience Review
Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar & Parineeti Chopra, released on Holi this week. Here's what the audience said after watching Kesari.
Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan turn action stars for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Bollywood actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan talk about Vasan Bala directorial Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The Ronnie Screwvala production, also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar, will hit screens on March 21.
Delhi Crime decoded by Richie Mehta and Shefali Shah
Director Richie Mehta and Shefali Shah talk about Netflix's true-crime anthology series Delhi Crime. The first season, based on the Delhi Police's investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang-rape, will begin streaming on Netflix from March 22.
Lesser known facts about Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood today. After entering films with 2012 campus drama Student of the Year, Alia has delivered hits like Highway, Raazi and Gully Boy. Here are some little known facts about the Bollywood actor.
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals what is special about Mere Pyare Prime Minister
Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra takes us through the bylanes of Mumbai slums, revealing how the issues of people living there formed the crux of his latest film Mere Pyare Prime Minister.
I was told not to act in Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about his upcoming film Photograph. Directed by Ritesh Batra, the romantic drama, also starring Sanya Malhotra, will hit screens on March 15.
Inside Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding
We take you inside the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash tied the knot with Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta’s daughter Shloka on March 9.
Zoya Akhtar reveals the inspiration behind Made in Heaven
Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra and Alankrita Shrivastava talk about Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven, which stars Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Vinay Pathak and Suchitra Pillai among others.
