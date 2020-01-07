Alok Dixit is a very empathetic man: Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey talks about Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak and journalist-turned-social activist Alok Dixit. Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal, will be released on January 10.