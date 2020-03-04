Action in Baaghi 3 is extraordinary: Riteish Deshmukh

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh talk about Bollywood actioner Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie, also starring Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, will hit screens on March 6.