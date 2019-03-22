Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan turn action stars for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Bollywood actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan talk about Vasan Bala directorial Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The Ronnie Screwvala production, also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Mahesh Manjrekar, will hit screens on March 21.

