A tour of Bigg Boss 13 house

The Office Season 2 is completely crazy: Mukul Chadda
Mukul Chadda, Mallika Dua, Abhinav Sharma, Samridhi Dewan and Sayandeep reveal what's new in The Office Season 2. The web series is currently streaming on Hotstar Specials.
Emmy Awards 2019: Fleabag, Game of Thrones and Chernobyl win big
Meet the winners of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, US on September 23.
The Family Man: Express Verdict
Here's what we think of Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi among others.
The Zoya Factor is more than a romantic comedy: Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor and Angad Bedi talk about this week's big Bollywood release, The Zoya Factor. The Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Sanjay Kapoor and Sikander Kher, releases on September 20.
KBC 11 crorepati Babita Tade: I want to build a Shiv Mandir
Babita Tade from Amravati, Maharashtra on Thursday emerged as the second contestant to win Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11. KBC 11 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.
I don’t look at The Family Man as a spy thriller: Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Neeraj Madhav talk about Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man. Helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 20.
Salman, Deepika, Alia and others attend IIFA Awards 2019
Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Mouni Roy, Swara Bhasker and Honey Singh among others graced the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai.
IIFA Awards 2019: Raazi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt win big
Meet the winners of the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Mumbai’s Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium on September 18.
IIFA 2019 – celebs share their green carpet tips
The globe-trotting award show IIFA will be held in Mumbai on September 18. The award show comes back home with its 20th edition. IIFA has been held in over 12 countries in its 19-year run.
Krishna DK on The Family Man: Imagine a James Bond living in Chembur
Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK talk about web series The Family Man. The series, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Dalip Tahil among others, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Sept. 20.
IIFA 2019: World Dance Champions to dance it off with Ranveer Singh
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to get Kings United for a quick selfie interview.
Sunny Deol is a strict director: Karan Deol
Karan Deol, Sunny Deol and Sahher Bambba talk about Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The romantic drama, also starring Simone Singh and Sachin Khedekar, will hit screens on September 20.
Actors should not be selfish: Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey talk about Bollywood political thriller Prassthanam and working in a multi-starrer. The Deva Katta directorial, also starring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff among others, will be released on September 20.
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Kakkar and others attend IIFA Rocks 2019
IIFA Rocks 2019 was held at Mumbai's Dome at NSCI, SVP Stadium on Monday night. The event was attended by the who's who of the Hindi film industry.
The Zoya Factor is a high-concept film: Abhishek Sharma
Director Abhishek Sharma and writer Anuja Chauhan talk about Bollywood romantic comedy The Zoya Factor. The movie, starring Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Sikander Kher among others, releases on September 20.
IIFA 2019: Radhika Apte says sense of humor is the most thing for a host
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to get Radhika Apte for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Katrina and Madhuri’s performances will surprise everyone, says Shiamak Davar
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to catch Shiamak Davar for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Debutant Aayush Sharma shares what he does when he forgets dance steps
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com caught up with actor Aayush Sharma for a quick selfie interview.
IIFA 2019: Host Ali Fazal talks about his most embarrassing moment on-stage
IIFA 2019, which is scheduled to be held on September 18 in Mumbai, is around the corner and while the B-town is gearing up for the most prestigious awards night, indianexpress.com managed to get Ali Fazal for a quick selfie interview.
