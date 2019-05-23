Smriti Irani Wins At Rahul Gandhi’s Stronghold, Amethi

elections-video
How Filmstars-Turned-Politicians Fared In Lok Sabha Polls 2019
This year, we saw a significant participation from the field of cinema and arts
How the BJP broke into Mamata Banerjee’s bastion of West Bengal
The Indian Express's Abantika Ghosh who covered the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal explains how the BJP made significant gains in the state in this election.
Despite controversies, Pragya Singh Thakur set to win
Pragya Singh Thakur who was fielded by the BJP to contest from Bhopal featured in multiple controversies during her election campaign.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 results: For BJP, it’s time to celebrate
After results, Union Ministers, BJP leaders pour in congratulatory messages, thank citizens for support
Kanhaiya Kumar Loses To BJP’s Giriraj Singh In Begusarai | Election Results 2019
CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing behind BJP's Giriraj Singh by a huge margin* in Bihar's Begusarai
Rahul Gandhi Set To Win Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat | Election Results 2019
Rahul Gandhi is all set to win the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a massive margin
PM Modi Is All Set To Retain Varanasi | Election Results 2019
PM Narendra Modi is all set to win with a huge margin
Decision 2019: We have faith in democracy, Indians, say Muslim writers
Muslim writers talk about the community's fears and anxieties about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the hope ahead.
BJP wants Kamal Nath to prove majority, MP CM says he is ready
The BJP sought a special assembly session claiming that the Congress govt in MP was now in minority. CM Kamal Nath said, "I have proved the majority at least four times in the last months. They want to do it again, we have no problem."
Worry for AAP as exit polls give Congress second spot
After the exit polls suggested that Congress might win one seat and the BJP remaining six, AAP workers are anxious about their shrinking vote share in Delhi.
Exit poll results vary widely for UP, Bengal, Odisha
Most exit polls project that the NDA will cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. The projections, however, widely vary with regard to the BJP’s performance in three key states — UP, WB and Odisha — which account for 143 seats.
Why are voters in India’s most ‘backward’ district angry?
Education didn’t get them jobs, governments didn’t get them change and polls pass them by. The Indian Express veers off the campaign trail to spend a week in UP’s Malaka. Will this election be any different in this village in Fatehpur.
BHU discusses their expectations from the new government
As Varanasi goes to poll on May 19, BHU students and teachers discuss the nature of the current government's performance in the sector of higher education and what they expect from the new government.
A day with India’s Differently Abled Voters
The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill was passed in 2016. It aims at securing and enhancing the rights of Persons with Disabilities. We met up with some differently abled voters to understand their mood this election season.
Mamata, Modi battle it out in West Bengal
In the vitriol-filled campaign, both CM Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have slammed each other. With 34 seats, Mamata is seeking to retain and improvise her tally. BJP, on the other hand, is hoping to make inroads in West Bengal.
Election 2019: Who’s allied with whom: A look at alliances as they stand
With the seven phase polls coming to an end on May 19, here's a look at the political alliances that could play a role in forming the next government.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Dire straits of Chilla Village
In Chilla Village, a small hamlet in East Delhi, water supply through a proper piping system, which was promised to the residents during the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 still remains a distant dream.
Modi takes fresh jibe at Rajiv Gandhi, says he used INS Virat as his ‘personal taxi’ for family vacation
Addressing a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of using the warship for a family vacation to a remote island.
