Rahul Gandhi Set To Win Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat | Election Results 2019

PM Modi Is All Set To Retain Varanasi | Election Results 2019
PM Narendra Modi is all set to win with a huge margin
Decision 2019: We have faith in democracy, Indians, say Muslim writers
Muslim writers talk about the community's fears and anxieties about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the hope ahead.
BJP wants Kamal Nath to prove majority, MP CM says he is ready
The BJP sought a special assembly session claiming that the Congress govt in MP was now in minority. CM Kamal Nath said, "I have proved the majority at least four times in the last months. They want to do it again, we have no problem."
Worry for AAP as exit polls give Congress second spot
After the exit polls suggested that Congress might win one seat and the BJP remaining six, AAP workers are anxious about their shrinking vote share in Delhi.
Exit poll results vary widely for UP, Bengal, Odisha
Most exit polls project that the NDA will cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. The projections, however, widely vary with regard to the BJP’s performance in three key states — UP, WB and Odisha — which account for 143 seats.
Why are voters in India’s most ‘backward’ district angry?
Education didn’t get them jobs, governments didn’t get them change and polls pass them by. The Indian Express veers off the campaign trail to spend a week in UP’s Malaka. Will this election be any different in this village in Fatehpur.
BHU discusses their expectations from the new government
As Varanasi goes to poll on May 19, BHU students and teachers discuss the nature of the current government's performance in the sector of higher education and what they expect from the new government.
A day with India’s Differently Abled Voters
The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill was passed in 2016. It aims at securing and enhancing the rights of Persons with Disabilities. We met up with some differently abled voters to understand their mood this election season.
Mamata, Modi battle it out in West Bengal
In the vitriol-filled campaign, both CM Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have slammed each other. With 34 seats, Mamata is seeking to retain and improvise her tally. BJP, on the other hand, is hoping to make inroads in West Bengal.
Election 2019: Who’s allied with whom: A look at alliances as they stand
With the seven phase polls coming to an end on May 19, here's a look at the political alliances that could play a role in forming the next government.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Dire straits of Chilla Village
In Chilla Village, a small hamlet in East Delhi, water supply through a proper piping system, which was promised to the residents during the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 still remains a distant dream.
Modi takes fresh jibe at Rajiv Gandhi, says he used INS Virat as his ‘personal taxi’ for family vacation
Addressing a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of using the warship for a family vacation to a remote island.
How women voters of India’s most backward district think of their vote
Nuh was declared India’s most backward district by Niti Ayog in 2018. In the days preceding the 2019 elections, women voters here have several grievances. Most of them are sure they will vote, but are they really voicing their choice?
Election 2019: In Lucknow’s Dalit colonies, BJP at an advantage
We bring to you the voices from Lucknow’s Dalit colonies on what they think about the ‘Bua-Bhatija’ alliance between Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati and how BJP might outrun them.
Elections 2019: The bitter story of Sundarbans’ honey hunters.
In West Bengal's Sundarbans fishermen risk their lives to go deep into the mangrove forest once a year to collect honey. With a lack of job opportunity in the area and unfulfilled government promises, people are forced to either go to the forest or m
Sunny Deol hits campaign trail, offers prayers at Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket.
‘Tum vade karo to Rasleela, hum kare to Character Dheela’: Shatrughan Sinha asks BJP over NYAY
Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Friday hailed Cognress’ NYAY scheme and attacked the PM Modi-led government. Sinha said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah termed ‘NYAY’ as ANYAY scheme.
