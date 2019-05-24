How BJP won Uttar Pradesh and crushed the Mahagathbandhan

elections-video
How NDA Delivered A Landslide Victory In 2019 | Election Results 2019
With NDA dominating Lok Sabha 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled a landslide victory in a number of states across India
Why Congress-led UDF swept Kerala and what it means for the Left
The Indian Express's Amrith Lal explains what helped the Congress win 12 out of 20 seats in Kerala and the challenges it presents for the Left.
Vote surge scripts Modi’s massive Lok Sabha victory
In a historic verdict, Narendra Modi's BJP returned to power for a second innings with a stronger and a giant mandate. Here's how the Modi wave took the wind out of 'mahagathbandhan' sail.
Priyanka Gandhi a non-starter?
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was inducted into the Congress in January this year to help the party consolidate its position during the Lok Sabha elections, especially in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. Here's an analysis of her performance.
How Political Families Fared In Lok Sabha Polls 2019 | Election Results 2019
According to IndiaSpend, Congress has had 36 dynastic MPs elected to the Lok Sabha since 1999 while the BJP has had 31 MPs of the same family
Here’s How Celebs In West Bengal Fared In Lok Sabha Elections | Election Results 2019
West Bengal has adopted the celeb culture into politics with eight out of 42 MPs elected from the state in 2014 being from the film and entertainment industry
When Real Players Joined The Political Battlefield | Election Results 2019
This year many renowned names started their political innings and joined the election battlefield
What helped the BJP-Shiv Sena sweep Maharashtra
Loksatta editor Girish Kuber explains how the BJP-Shiv Sena benefitted from the presence of another party to sweep Maharashtra and deliver a ‘death blow’ to the Congress in the state
Narendra Modi and Amit Shah speak after BJP wins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah speak at the party headquarters after the BJP won a majority in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
What Rahul Gandhi and the Congress got wrong
The Indian Express's Manoj CG explains what the Congress got wrong in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also who the blame should fall on.
Rahul Gandhi concedes loss in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and in Amethi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi conceded defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and also in the Congress bastion of Amethi that he represented.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What explains DMK’s victory and AIADMK’s loss?
The Indian Express's Amrith Lal decodes what explains the DMK's performance in the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and what it means for its party chief Stalin.
BJP’s Amazing Success Story In Bengal | Election Results 2019
BJP has made massive gains in West Bengal and is all set to gain as much as 18 seats
Decoding Aam Aadmi Party’s collapse in Delhi
The Indian Express's Delhi Chief Reporter Mallica Joshi explains why the AAP collapsed in Delhi in this election, and whether an alliance with the Congress would have helped Sting Music by - Bensound.com
Smriti Irani Wins At Rahul Gandhi’s Stronghold, Amethi
Rahul Gandhi congratulated Smriti Irani at the Congress press conference held in Delhi today
How Filmstars-Turned-Politicians Fared In Lok Sabha Polls 2019
This year, we saw a significant participation from the field of cinema and arts
How the BJP broke into Mamata Banerjee’s bastion of West Bengal
The Indian Express's Abantika Ghosh who covered the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal explains how the BJP made significant gains in the state in this election.
Despite controversies, Pragya Singh Thakur set to win
Pragya Singh Thakur who was fielded by the BJP to contest from Bhopal featured in multiple controversies during her election campaign. Sting Music by - Bensound.com
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 results: For BJP, it’s time to celebrate
After results, Union Ministers, BJP leaders pour in congratulatory messages, thank citizens for support
